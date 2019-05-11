China gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours ,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that while China provides its people 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, the Indian government had snatched jobs from 24,000 youth.”India needs employment.

The country is suffering because of unemployment. China government gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours while Indian government snatches jobs from 24,000 youth at the same time. Narendra Modi said Make in India, Start up India but the employment is at an all-time high in 45 years,” Rahul said at an election rally.

Elaborating his poll promise about entrepreneurs not needing permission to run business for the first three years, the Congress president said: “I want to tell youth, especially those in Chandigarh, we have to compete with China. Not only Made in India, we have to print ‘Made in Chandigarh’ on cellphones. Startup India is a failure.”

“Today, if an entrepreneur wants to start his business, he has to seek permission from the government. When we come to power if someone wants to start his business, compete with China and give employment to Indians then he will not need any permission from the government for the first three years,” he said.