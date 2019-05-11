Congress leaders fighting over seating arrangement: Video

The Congress leaders in Telangana state has embarrassed their party by fighting over seating arrangement in a meeting.

The embarrassing incident occurred during a protest event organised by the opposition parties to protest against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi government. The event was organised to protest against an alleged irregularity in the state board examination results.

#WATCH Telangana: A scuffle broke out between Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudiraj during the protest by opposition parties today in Hyderabad against state govt over the issue of state board intermediate results. pic.twitter.com/lyUsD8ZDKU — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

Veteran Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao who had served as a Union minister and also as the president of the Congress’s Andhra Pradesh unit and another Congress local leader Nagesh Mudiraj, entered into a scuffle over seating arrangement on the dais. Video from the event shows that they first exchanged blows and then dragged each other to the ground. The situation was controlled when other leaders intervened.