ISRO to launch RISAT-2B from Sriharikota on May 22

May 11, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
India’s latest radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B will be launched on 22nd of this month. The satellite will be lifted off by the workhorse rocket PSLV-C46 in its 48th flight. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has informed this through a statement.

It will be launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, 90 km north of Chennai. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0527 hrs on the day.

RISAT-2B is a modern radar imaging earth observation satellite. It will be placed in an orbit of 555 km from the earth.

