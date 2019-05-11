Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits dutch flood control facilities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited Room for River project site in Netherlands to witness the Dutch model of flood mitigation schemes.

The room for river scheme ensures safety of people residing in the area through effective flood control and flood management measures.

The visit was part of the government plan to implement a similar scheme in Kuttanad and other low lying areas of Kerala. A delegation headed by the Chief Minister also held discussions with experts in the field of water resources management. The experts presented a series of schemes for effective water management before the delegation. The discussions were held with 20 experts belonging to different sectors.

Earlier the Chief Minis-ter held discussions with experts of transport, IT, waste management sectors. Several suggestions came up for making the transport system efficient in the state.

The Applied Scientific Organisation of Netherlands promised to help Inte-rnet Of things in Kerala to set up living labs. The issue of waste management problem in Kozhik-ode city and the solutions needed also came up prominently during the discussions.