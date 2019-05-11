US deploys warship with Patriot missiles in the Middle East to deter Iran

The USA has announced that it is deploying a warship and a Patriot air defence missile system in the Middle East to deter the threats of possible operations against US forces in the region by Iran.

The USS Arlington, an amphibious transport ship, and a Patriot air defence system will be deployed to the U.S. Central Command.

The strike group deployed earlier in the week consists of the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier; the USS Leyte Gulf, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser; Carrier Air Wing Seven; and destroyers from Destroyer Squadron Two.

Pentagon said the approval to deploy additional military asset against Iran has been done at the request of US Central Command. The Pentagon said the US did not seek conflict with Iran but was ready to defend US forces and interests in the region.

The Pentagon said, due to operational security, it will not discuss timelines or location of forces.

US President Donald Trump last year unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal, America and other nations had agreed with Iran in 2015. Under the accord, Iran had agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow international inspectors in return for sanctions relief.