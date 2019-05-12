‘Bengal wants to see me as PM’,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her wish to be the Prime Minister of the country. While speaking to News18, Banerjee said that she and her party would sacrifice anything to defeat PM Modi. She further added that people of state love her and “want to see her as the next PM”.

The statement of the Trinamool Congress chief comes at a time when the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place in the state. This is the first time when the West Bengal CM has publicly aired her prime ministerial ambitions.

Recently, targeting the PM during a rally in West Midnapore district and also in Purulia on Wednesday, Banerjee had said that she felt like giving “one tight slap of democracy” to Modi when he accused her party – Trinamool Congress – of being extortionists. She continued her attack on Modi saying: “He is such a liar, he is setting a bad example for the country’s children.” Responding to West Bengal CM”s remark, PM Modi said that her slap would a blessing to him but asked whether Banerjee had the guts to slap those who looted poor people in the name of chit funds.