Chemical leak kills three workers of company in Palghar

May 12, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Chemical leak at an industrial unit in Palghar district resulted in the death of three workers on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 4 pm at the unit, a chemical company, in Boisar MIDC of Tarapur, when work of filling the chemical was on, an official said. After being alerted about the leak, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and the unit was vacated, he said.

“The workers apparently died due to the reaction of the chemical,” Janardan Prabhakar, senior inspector of Boisar police station told PTI. The deceased were identified as Prabhakar Khadse (59), Dattatraya Ghule (25), and Raghunath Gorai (25), an official said.

 

