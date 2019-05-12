Congress banned Kishore Kumar songs on AIR,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded the people of the days of the Emergency when the songs of Kishore Kumar were banned on All India Radio (AIR) because he did not toe the government line.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally at Chhaigaon Maakhan here in support of the BJP candidate from Khandwa, which is also the home town of legendary playback singer.

“At the mention of Khandwa, people are reminded of Kishore Kumar. He was among the people who refused to fall in line during the Emergency, when every dissident against the government was thrown into jail.

“But Kishore Kumar refused to buckle under pressure, which resulted in his songs being banned from the All India Radio (AIR). If you ask the Congress about that episode now, the answer you will get is ‘hua toh hua’,” said Modi, in a snide reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Recalling the Bhopal gas tragedy, Modi said: “Thousands died of toxic gas and lives of several generations were destroyed in Bhopal, but the man responsible for the tragedy was escorted out of the scene in a government plane. If you now question the event, you will be told, ‘hua toh hua’. People died and still continue to die but the Congress doesn’t care.”