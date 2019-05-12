Latest NewsIndia

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu compares Sambit Patra to a frog

May 12, 2019, 06:38 pm IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu has been known more for his recent controversies than his cricket and comedy combined and on Sunday, the Congress leader was at it once again when he chose to compare BJP’s Sambit Patra to a frog.

Attempting to accuse BJP of having been soft on issues crucial for women in the country, the Punjab leader targeted Patra for being ineffective. “What’s his name? Tinku Tatra or Patra, that frog who keeps doing trr, trr but a koel keeps quiet. Why give him importance? He talks of women empowerment, of respect for women. You (Patra) have put your photo on the Ujjwala Scheme with a woman who herself is not able to buy an LPG cylinder and is using wood,” he said, going on to mimic women who blow on open stoves to cook their food. There was hardly any response from the crowd which prompted Sidhu to ask people to applause in his TV host style. “Thoko taali (Clap),” he urged, getting some unenergetic claps in response.

