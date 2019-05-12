Gunmen attack hotel in Pakistan ; 8 killed

At least eight persons, including four civilians, a Pakistan Navy soldier and three militants, were killed in Saturday’s deadly attack on a luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province, as the security forces cleared the building and defused explosive devices left behind by the attackers, the Pakistan Army said Sunday.

Three militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), armed with automatic weapons, stormed the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar and opened random firing, killing a guard on Saturday.

All three attackers were killed by the security forces.

China has built a deep-sea port in Gwadar, which is one of the focal points of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Beijing has invested over USD 50 billion to link the port city with the China’s far-western Xinjiang region.

Many Chinese and workers from other provinces of Pakistan are also employed at the port.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned a deadly attack on the PC hotel, saying the terror strike was an effort to “sabotage” the country’s economic projects and prosperity.

Pakistan Army spokesperson, in a statement, said the security forces have completed the clearance operation at the PC Gwadar, in which five persons and three attackers were killed.

“All three terrorists killed. Terrorists’ bodies are held for identification. During operation five individuals, including four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier, died,” the statement said.