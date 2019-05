The Gokulam Kerala FC entered the finals of Kerala Premier League Football. In the semi-finals played at Kozhikode Corporation stadium, they defeated the Kerala Blasters in a penalty shootout. In the Penalty shootout, they beat Kerala Blasters by 5-4.

The final will be played on May 18 at Kozhikode corporation stadium. Gokulam FC will face Indian Navy on the finals. The defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC entered the finals winning all the matches played from the group level.