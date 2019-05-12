Latest NewsGulf

Man attacked wife for not keeping juice in the fridge

May 12, 2019
The Kuwait police have arrested man for attacking his wife with a knife. He also threatened her to stab after she forgot to keep the juice meant for his iftar in the fridge. The man was detained and sent to a local jail. A case was lodged against him.

The man who was observing a Ramadan fast had asked his wife to make sure that the juice was cold in time for breaking of the fast. He ran after her with a knife, after realizing that she had failed to do so. Following this, the woman had to call the police for help to
escape.

The woman withdrew the complaint against him on the written condition that he would not attack her again.

