‘Mother’s Day: Union Minister Smriti Irani shares a touching note on her mother

Union Minister Smriti Irani has written a touching note about her mother’s courage and the inspiration that she has given on mother’s day. Irani on her official Instagram page shared the note along with a photo of her mother.

Irani wrote, ” Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the whiteboard behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all, if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead. Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday to my Ma and all those great Mums out there”.