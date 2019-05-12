P.M Modi Questions the Silence of Award-Wapsi Gang on Alwar Rape

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday questioned the silence of ‘award wapsi’ gang, on their silence on the recent gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Narendra Modi has said the ‘award-wapsi’ gang has shied away from standing up for the victim.

“I want to ask the ‘award-wapsi’ gang why they are silent on the rape of Alwar’s daughter. The Congress too has not taken up the issue,” PM Modi said in UP’s Ghazipur. “The crime was hushed up by the Congress government as Rajasthan was going to polls. This is the truth of the Congress’s ‘nyay’ (justice),”he added.

The award-wapsi gang is a reference to the writers, filmmakers and artists who returned their awards in the initial years of the Modi government over their dissatisfaction in Modi Govt.