P.M Modi Reveals the Key Secret Behind Balakot Air Strike

May 12, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed a key secret regarding the Balakot airstrike. P.M said he assumed that cloud cover and rain would prevent Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter planes and this prompted him to give the go-ahead for the Balakot air strikes. The experts were puzzled about launching the operation in the bad weather.

A TV channel, News Nation, telecast this interview in which Modi made this revelation on Saturday, a day before the sixth and penultimate phase of polling takes place.

“Around 9-9.30pm, I reviewed the situation. Then again I reviewed at 12. The problem before us was that the weather had suddenly become bad. It had rained a lot.

“(With a laugh) I am surprised that all these big pundits who abuse me, they have not noted this. Around 12… for a moment, we thought about what we should do in this weather. There are clouds, ‘will we be able to go or not’? So, by and large, the experts’ opinion was: ‘What if we change the date?’

“To my mind, there were two issues: one secrecy…. The other… I am not a person who knows this science, but I thought that there are clouds, it’s raining, so there is a benefit that we can escape the radar. I have a raw vision, the cloud can benefit us too.

“Everyone was confused about what to do. Then, ultimately, I said, ‘it’s OK, there are clouds, go ahead. Chal pade (they started)….” said Modi in his interview.

