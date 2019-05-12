Latest NewsInternational

Pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure : Watch Video

May 12, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft’s landing gear failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels on Sunday morning, an official said. The nail-biting touchdown — in which nobody was injured — was the second instance of a malfunctioning flight in less than a week within the country.

The Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103 — an Embraer-190 model — was grounded at around 9 am in Mandalay (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe.

An unverified video circulated on social media showing a graceful landing before the nose of the jet tipped over and ground to a halt.

Ye Htut Aung, deputy director general of Myanmar’s Civil Aviation Department, told AFP the pilot tried repeatedly to drop the landing gear at the front of the plane — first through its computer system, then manually.

“They tried hard twice by flying around twice and asked to check whether the nose wheel dropped or not,” Ye Htut Aung said, calling it a “technical fault”.

 

 

