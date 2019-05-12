PM Modi taking all the credit of the work done by the Army, says Sitaram Yechury

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday sought action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by seeking votes by using armed forces and influencing voters during the silent period by giving out ‘operational details’ of Balakot strike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan.

“Modi gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission, with a purpose to influence the voters during the silent period of the campaign needs to be recorded and acted upon by the Election Commission,” Yechury wrote in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).”

His (Modi) behaviour and statements are in clear and deliberate violation of the guidelines, which were reissued and reiterated by EC before the first round of polling, which made it clear that the armed forces which belong to all of India, cannot be a subject for hyperbolic and false claims by any party for garnering votes,” he added in the letter.

He also alleged that PM Modi was taking all the credit of the work done by the Army. “Modi using the armed forces to seek votes and mocking the Election Commission comes, this time from an election rally in Kushinagar on 12 May 2019. Shri Modi is reported to have said, ‘Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir.’ Note: He claims that he killed the terrorists, not our armed forces,” it added.