Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi taking all the credit of the work done by the Army, says Sitaram Yechury

May 12, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday sought action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by seeking votes by using armed forces and influencing voters during the silent period by giving out ‘operational details’ of Balakot strike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan.

“Modi gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission, with a purpose to influence the voters during the silent period of the campaign needs to be recorded and acted upon by the Election Commission,” Yechury wrote in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).”

His (Modi) behaviour and statements are in clear and deliberate violation of the guidelines, which were reissued and reiterated by EC before the first round of polling, which made it clear that the armed forces which belong to all of India, cannot be a subject for hyperbolic and false claims by any party for garnering votes,” he added in the letter.

He also alleged that PM Modi was taking all the credit of the work done by the Army. “Modi using the armed forces to seek votes and mocking the Election Commission comes, this time from an election rally in Kushinagar on 12 May 2019. Shri Modi is reported to have said, ‘Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir.’ Note: He claims that he killed the terrorists, not our armed forces,” it added.

Tags

Related Articles

More than 19 lakh LPG connections under PMUJ

Jan 5, 2019, 07:43 pm IST

Former BJD MP set to join BJP

Mar 14, 2019, 07:40 pm IST

This 19 Year old actress is the cutest and prettiest woman in the world : See Photos

Dec 10, 2017, 11:42 pm IST

BJP likely to emerge a major winner in Northeast polls

Feb 12, 2018, 09:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close