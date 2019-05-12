Postal Ballot Controversy: 33 Policemen Makes a Serious Allegation. Read to Know More

There seems to be no end to the postal ballot controversy in Kerala. The Crime Branch has already started a probe into the postal ballot controversy after Chief Electoral Officer ordered the Kerala Police chief to submit a detailed report regarding the controversy.

The question is whether any officers cast the postal vote of fellow officers who were on poll duty and initial reports suggest the malpractice has taken place. Now in yet another incident, 33 policemen from Bekkal police station at Kasargode has said that they did not receive their postal ballot. These policemen have their allegiance towards UDF.

44 policemen had requested for the postal ballot, but only 11 received it. The 33 policemen have filed a complaint with district collector via email. The returning officer said that all postal ballots were distributed properly.