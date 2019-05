The UAE government has reduced the working hours of both government and private sector in the UAE. The working hours for the public sector employees will be from 9 am to 2 pm. And for the private sector employees, it is shortened by 2 hours. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced this.

The academic timing for the schools in the UAE is also reduced. The school will start between 8 to 8.30 am and will finish betweeen from 1.00 to 1.30 pm.