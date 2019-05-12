UAE police issue speed limit warnings

TRhe UAE police have issued a speed limit warning for the drivers in the country. The law-enforcing authority through it’s official Instagram account has given its instructions to motorists. The UAE police have advised all motorists to fasten their seatbelts, leave a safe distance between vehicles, give priority to pedestrians, use the indicators before changing lanes and never jump the traffic lights.

In addition to this, the Abu Dhabi Police has also urged all pedestrians to use the specific crossing areas on the roads and the motorists have been advised to reduce speed in residential areas.

All the motorists who suffer from diabetes or blood pressure should stop by the shoulder of the road in case they feel tired or sleepy, especially during Ramadan.

Moreover, the police asked all drivers to respect the rights of others who use the same roads, urging them to avoid parking randomly, parking at the entrances of certain areas and obstructing traffic flow.