Latest NewsGulf

UAE police issue speed limit warnings

May 12, 2019, 07:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

TRhe UAE police have issued a speed limit warning for the drivers in the country. The law-enforcing authority through it’s official Instagram account has given its instructions to motorists. The UAE police have advised all motorists to fasten their seatbelts, leave a safe distance between vehicles, give priority to pedestrians, use the indicators before changing lanes and never jump the traffic lights.

In addition to this, the Abu Dhabi Police has also urged all pedestrians to use the specific crossing areas on the roads and the motorists have been advised to reduce speed in residential areas.

All the motorists who suffer from diabetes or blood pressure should stop by the shoulder of the road in case they feel tired or sleepy, especially during Ramadan.

Moreover, the police asked all drivers to respect the rights of others who use the same roads, urging them to avoid parking randomly, parking at the entrances of certain areas and obstructing traffic flow.

View this post on Instagram

??? ?????? ?????? ????????? ????? ???????? ???????? ????? ??????? ???????? ??? ???????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????? ???????? ??????? ???? ????? ???? ???????? ???? ??????  ???? ???? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ??????? ???? ????????  ?? ?????? ????? ???????? ???? ????? ???????? ??????? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ????? ???? ????? ???? ????? ??? ???????? ? ? ????? ???????? ????? ?????? . ?????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ????????  ?????? ???????? ???? ????  ??? ???????? ?????? ????????  ????? ??????  ? ??????? ???????? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ? ????? ???????? ??????? . ????? ???????? ????? ?????? ?? " ??? ????? ???? ????" ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ??? ????? ??????? ???? ????? ??? ?????? ??????? ??? ??? ???????? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ??? ????? ????? ??????. ??????  ??? ????? ??? ???? ???????? ??????? ????? ????????? ?????? ????????? ???? ?????? ???????? ???????? ????? ???? ????????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???? ???????? ??????? ?????? ???? ??? ????? ????? ??????? ???? ???? ?????? ???? ???? ??????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???? ?????? ????? . . . ? #??????_???_?????? ?#Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #???????? #?????? #????_?????? #???????_?????? #??_?????? ?#UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice #Security_media ?#InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Abu Dhabi Police ???? ?????? (@adpolicehq) on

Tags

Related Articles

China inferior: India modelling Angi-V to bring targets across China within its range

Jul 1, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extend losses to the 8th day

May 10, 2019, 06:13 pm IST

Shocking..!! Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni were schoolmates!

Feb 1, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
pfi

BJP demands ban on PFI , Congress says ‘No’

Feb 22, 2018, 09:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close