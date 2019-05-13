Around 10 BJP MLAs in touch with us ,says Karnataka Congress leader

A senior Congress leader said on May 12 that Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was “daydreaming” about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party legislators were in touch with his party.

“From the day we formed the government, the BJP has been trying to (topple the government), it is not something new. From that day they have been giving deadlines (to the government),” state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan told reporters in Hubli. “A BJP leader has spoken about 20 Congress MLAs; today 9-10 BJP (MLAs) are in touch with us.”

Khan’s comments come two days after Yeddyurappa had said the longevity of the state government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 “disgruntled” Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

Khan accused Yeddyurappa for “daydreaming” about coming to power. “It is true that the BJP people are in touch with us. Not from today, (but) for two-three months, nine-10 BJP MLAs are in touch with us,” he said.

Asked about the names of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who are in touch with the Congress, the minister said: “Let the BJP give the names of 20 Congress people, we will also give the names of nine BJP people.”