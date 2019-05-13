First terrorist in independent India was a Hindu,says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan’s statement on Sunday regarding Nathuram Godse during an election campaign for party candidate Aravakurichi had stoked a fresh controversy. Speaking at a public rally, the actor-turned-politician said, “Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse.”

He added, “I’m not saying this because this is a locality with a sizeable Muslim population, I’m saying this in front of a Gandhi statue.” Haasan stated that he is Gandhi’s great-grandson in his conscience.

Addressing the gathering, Kamal Haasan said, “I am here to question that murder today. Consider it that way.”

He also expressed his wish for a diverse and equal India. “The true wish of all good Indians is that all three colours of our flag remain intact and they are. I am a good Indian and I can beat my chest and say this,” the MNM chief added.

The election campaign took place ahead of the assembly by-poll to 4 seats that are scheduled to take place in May 19.