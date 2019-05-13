Gold worth Rs 8 crore seized from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Gold worth Rs 8 crore was seized from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The gold weighing 25 kilograms was seized form Sunil, a native of Thirumala. He is being questioned. Two passengers from Oman is also questioned in connection with the incident.
Related Articles
State government ordered to stop liquor sales after 8 pm
Jan 20, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
This is the Kerala man who played vital role in bringing back Sridevi’s body from Dubai
Feb 28, 2018, 04:40 pm IST
This is what happened to a 5-year-old boy who got trapped inside an abandoned car
Apr 3, 2018, 08:05 pm IST
Triple talaq : Man divorces wife for getting up late in the morning
Dec 27, 2017, 10:12 pm IST
Post Your Comments