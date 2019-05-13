KeralaLatest News

Gold worth Rs 8 crore seized from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Gold worth Rs 8 crore was seized from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The gold weighing 25 kilograms was seized form Sunil, a native of Thirumala. He is being questioned. Two passengers from Oman is also questioned in connection with the incident.

