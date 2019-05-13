Kamal Haasan’s remark on Nathuram Godse; BJP lodges complaint

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a stark objection to Kamal Hassan’s recent remark on Nathuram Godse in which he said that the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi ‘was independent India’s first terrorist and a Hindu.’

The BJP has accused Hassan of misusing religion for electoral gains. ” It is necessary to state that the statement was made deliberately in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain, which is clearly a corrupt practice under Section 123(3) the Representation of the People Act 1951,” the BJP said in its complaint letter to EC. “Mr. Kamal Hasaan is deliberately promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of Harmony and brotherhood, which is an offense under Section 153A of the IPC.”

The same has asked the EC to take action against the President of the Makkal Nedhi Maiam, they made the calim that Makkal Needhi Maiam, the BJP also said that any attempt to appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes should be dealt with strongly by the EC.

However, Kamal Hassan has got the support of congressman KS alagiri where he agrees with the actor turned politician

I support and agree with Kamal Haasan’s statement not only 100%, but 1000%,” he said while comparing RSS with Islamic State. he said