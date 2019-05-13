Tamil Nadu Minister Says Kamal Hassan’s Tongue Should be Cut Off

Tamil Superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan had initiated what could be a controversy by saying “free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu,”. He was referring to Nathuram Godse who shot down Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. Kamal Hassan was addressing an election campaign at a place called Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night.

Now Kamal’s comment has prompted a controversial response from Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji who said Mr. Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for making that comment.

“His tongue should be cut off..he has said (free India’s first extremist) was a Hindu. Extremism has no religion, neither Hindu nor Muslim nor Christian,” the State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said.

Mr. Bhalaji, a senior AIADMK leader, also said Kamal Haasan’s party is “sowing violence”.

“Why are you spewing venom. Every word (Haasan utters) is venom. Haasan’s party which is sowing violence should be banned and the Election Commission should act against him,” he added.

Earlier actor Vivek Oberoi has slammed Kamal Haasan for saying that independent India’s first terrorist was a ‘Hindu’. Oberoi has asked the Tollywood legend if his remark was so because Kamal was speaking in a Muslim dominated area’.