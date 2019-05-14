Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi Blames Congress Government, Says Defence Deals Were ATMs for Them

May 14, 2019, 11:56 am IST
SOLAN/BATHINDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blamed all the previous Congress governments at the Centre for making the defence deals an “ATM for the party”.He was obviously implying that defence deals were used like a cash cow, an instant source of money whenever Congress needed.

“India was dependent on foreign nations for about 70% of its defence needs during the previous Congress governments. It was done so by Congress governments since defence deals were an ATM for the Congress”.

P.M Modi said India was the more experience when it comes to defence production.

“We had 18 ordinance factories 150 years before Independence. China had no such experience at that time “But now, China has become an exporter of defence production, whereas we continue to be an importer because of the bad policies of earlier Congress governments.” said P.M Modi

