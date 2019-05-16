BMW launches X5 new edition in India

BMW has launched the new generation of the X5 in India and prices for the SUV start at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The company has stated that it will launch 12 new models in the country in 2019 and the new-gen X5 is one among them. The all-new BMW X5 is available in two diesel models – BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport and BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine.

The petrol variant BMW X5 xDrive 40i M Sport has also been launched at Rs 82.40 lakh, however, it will go on sale later in 2019. The price for the new X5 tops out at Rs 82.40 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Internally codenamed G05, the fourth generation BMW X5 is now based on the CLAR platform that also underpins the 5 Series, 7 Series and the X3 in the automaker’s line-up. The SUV is now larger and more feature-loaded than its predecessor, while maintaining the sporty character of the older models.

The BMW X5 has been a popular seller for BMW in India but the new gen model has become longer, taller and wider compared to its predecessor.