‘#Boycott Amazon’ trends after users find toilet seat covers with Hindu god’s images

The international online retailer giant, Amazon.com faced a social media backlash in India on today after toilet seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website.
Thousands of Twitter users backed a call for a boycott of the U.S. retailer, making #BoycottAmazon India’s top trending topic on Twitter. Some tagged Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take action against the company.
What the hell is this Amazon? (@AmazonHelp, @amazon)
How many times you will hurt the sentiments of Hindus? Why do you do this every year, every time? Till when will this continue? Will it ever stop? pic.twitter.com/XuwlHHu4qY
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 16, 2019
Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, said it was removing the products from its online store.
What the hell is this Amazon ?
I don't know why @amazon is doing this things! it is not hurts Hindus but million of indians.#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/ynZMN6XljN
— Darshan Bhatt (@darshanbhatt22) May 16, 2019
The episode is reminiscent of an incident in 2017 when New Delhi took the Seattle, Washington-based company to task after its Canadian website was spotted selling doormats resembling India’s flag.
Mistake is a mistake when it is done once or twice
But #Amazon is a repeat offender who seems to enjoy hurting the religious sentiments of #Hindus
Do u have the guts to sell products mocking Islam or Christianity or Hindus are soft targets??
Shame on Amazon#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/Y7mmi2fhzv
— Sushil Dixit (Adv) (@advosushildixit) May 16, 2019
Enough is enough @amazon @amazonIN @AmazonHelp .
This is 3rd time you are hurting Hindu sentiments. Now get ready to face the consequences. Legal action will he taken.
Here is the thread showing all the rugs and mats you are selling printed with our Gods on them.#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/W2nQT5Sj1I
— Dhruv Swaroop Agrawal (@dhruv_agrawal55) May 16, 2019
Post Your Comments