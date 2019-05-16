Latest NewsBusiness

‘#Boycott Amazon’ trends after users find toilet seat covers with Hindu god’s images

May 16, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
The international online retailer giant, Amazon.com faced a social media backlash in India on today after toilet seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website.

Thousands of Twitter users backed a call for a boycott of the U.S. retailer, making #BoycottAmazon India’s top trending topic on Twitter. Some tagged Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take action against the company.

Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, said it was removing the products from its online store.

The episode is reminiscent of an incident in 2017 when New Delhi took the Seattle, Washington-based company to task after its Canadian website was spotted selling doormats resembling India’s flag.

