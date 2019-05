A bus carrying workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday. Seven persons were injured in the mishap.

The bus carrying BJP workers overturned at Nagni village in Banjar area of Kullu district, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chandel.

The bus belongs to Sukhdev Travel. Injured people were rushed to a local hospital. Further details about the accident are awaited.