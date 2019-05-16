Doctor arrested for posting anti-Hindu posts in social media

A homoeopathic doctor from Mumbai was arrested by Mumbai police for posting anti-Hindu posts on his Facebook page. He had made derogatory remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, as well as anti-Hindu and anti-Brahminical posts, on his Facebook account.

Dr. Sunilkumar Nishad, residing at Vikhroli was arrested on a complaint filed by a social activist Ravindra Tiwari. An FIR under Section 295 (A) of the IPC (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against him.

On his Facebook page, Nishad identifies himself as a BAMCEF member. BAMCEF stands for The Minority Communities Employees Federation that was launched by BSP’s Kanshi Ram.

Nishad, who has 4,996 friends on Facebook, has put up posts questioning the efficacy of EVMs and criticising Pragya Singh Thakur, among others.