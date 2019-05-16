Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Congress Won’t Mind if it Doesn’t Get PM’s Post

PATNA: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday laid out their party’s priorities as the veteran explained that party does not mind if it did not get the Prime Minister’s post, but that its sole aim is to ensure that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not form the government at the Centre.

“We have already made our stand clear. If a consensus is made in the favour of Congress, then the party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that NDA government should not come. We will go with the unanimous decision,” Mr Azad told reporters in Patna. “We are not going to make an issue that we (Congress) will not let anyone else become the Prime Minister if it is not offered to us (Congress),” he added.

Earlier Union Minister Rajnath Singh had dared the Congress party to name their prime minister candidate if it was sure of winning.