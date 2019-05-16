iPhone explodes during charging ; One injured

A mobile phone of Apple’s iPhone range that was kept on charging exploded triggering a fire at a house in Ambernath. A person sustained minor injuries in the explosion followed by the fire.

The incident took place in Ambernath’s Kohajgaon area on Sunday. The iPhone was connected to power for charging when the blast took place. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Amit Bhandari.

According to Bhandari, he kept his iPhone on charging on Sunday night after coming home after attending a wedding. Bhandari said about 10 minutes later, the mobile phone suddenly exploded badly injuring his one leg. The blast triggered a minor fire which was contained by him, reported Times of India. After the incident, He rushed to a private hospital nearby and got himself admitted. He was discharged on Monday.