J&K: One Militant Killed, Two Jawans Injured during encounter

One militant has been killed and at least two military personnel, as well as one civilian have been injured after a gunfight broke out in Dalipora area of Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

The encounter between militants and security forces began early on Thursday,16 May, reported Kashmir Observer.

However, a senior police officer told news agency GNS that the body of the militant has not been retrieved yet and searches are underway.

Meanwhile Internet has been also snapped in Pulwama for precautionary measures.