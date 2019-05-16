Latest NewsIndia

J&K: One Militant Killed, Two Jawans Injured during encounter

May 16, 2019, 07:34 am IST
Less than a minute

One militant has been killed and at least two military personnel, as well as one civilian have been injured after a gunfight broke out in Dalipora area of Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

The encounter between militants and security forces began early on Thursday,16 May, reported Kashmir Observer.

However, a senior police officer told news agency GNS that the body of the militant has not been retrieved yet and searches are underway.

Meanwhile Internet has been also snapped in Pulwama for precautionary measures.

Tags

Related Articles

SHOCKING !!! 7-year-old girl dies of dengue,hospital charges Rs 18 lakh for treatment

Nov 21, 2017, 07:18 am IST

Ed sheeran is coming to india

May 10, 2017, 06:26 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor made his son King of the Jungle with this gift on his birthday

Dec 21, 2017, 11:21 am IST

Man kills pregnant neighbour for asking about ‘marriage plans’ repeatedly

Feb 6, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close