Namami Gange : MoU signed for planting 10,000 Rudraksh trees in the area of river Ganga

May 16, 2019, 09:01 am IST
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga, HCL Foundation and INTACH for taking up a project of ‘Plantation of Rudraksh Trees in Uttarakhand’ as a part of CSR initiative under the ‘Namami Gange’ Programme.

While the project aims at planting 10,000 Rudraksh trees in the catchment area of river Ganga in Uttarakhand in association with the local community and other stakeholders, it will also help in generating income for people residing in those areas. The tripartite MoU was signed by a representative from HCL Foundation, INTACH and Shri Rozy Agarwal, Executive Director (Finance) from NMCG on 14th May 2019 in the presence of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General NMCG and Shri G. Ashok Kumar, Executive Director (Projects).

