North Korea suffers worst drought in 37 years

A North Korean media has revealed that the country is facing the worst drought in the last 37 years. In the last five months, the country has got only 54.4 mm of rain. It was the lowest level recorded since 1982. This was reported by the country’s state media outlet KCNA.

The appeal comes after a UN report said up to 10 million North Koreans were in urgent need of food assistance.

The report said North Koreans had been surviving on just 300 grams of food a day so far this year. It said North Korea’s crop output in 2018 hit the lowest level since 2008.

In the 1990s, a devastating famine is believed to have killed hundreds of thousands of North Koreans.