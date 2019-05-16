Post Poll Alliance: BJP to Join Hands with BJD?

Most of the surveys have predicted BJP to swing back into power at the center. It is widely assumed that BJP may not alone possess enough seats to cross the 270 mark, but still is expected to emerge as the single largest party in the country. In that situation, it will need an alliance with other regional parties to get to the magic number. Biju Janata Dal, the ruling party in Odisha could well end up in BJP’s camp post poll results.

What fuelled such speculations are the recent gestures of mutual appreciation shown by the senior leadership of both the parties. First, it was PM Narendra Modi, who heaped praises on CM Naveen for effectively tackling cyclone Fani, during his visit to Odisha to take stock of the situation on May 6, Odisha CM too reciprocated and shot off a ‘Thank You’ letter to PM for lending assistance to the State for post-cyclone Fani restoration and rehabilitation.

BJD is BJP’s old ally and it could well fall back on them for support if they can’t cross the magic number alone. Political observers in Bhubaneswar recall the days of BJD and BJP being alliance partners. That was during the first two terms of Naveen Patnaik as CM. They opine that the alliance between the two parties is not new and the growing bonhomie is an indicator of reviving the past relations in the ever-changing political scenario. Sources say that BJP is in touch with BJD in Odisha and the latter is going soft on the former and vice versa.