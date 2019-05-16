Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi with a new word ‘Modilie’

May 16, 2019, 07:49 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, May 15, took to Twitter to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

In the tweet, Gandhi claimed that a new word has been added in the English dictionary – ‘Modilie’. The word according to the shared image means ‘to constantly modify the truth’. In the image further two meanings of the word can be read. They are: To lie incessantly and habitually; To lie without respite.

When searched on an online dictionary (Oxford dictionary), the word was not found and it seems that Rahul Gandhi was just trying to pull PM’s leg.

