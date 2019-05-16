Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty end higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended trading in a firm note.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 37,393.48 points rising 0.78% or 278 points. The NSE Nifty gained 100 points or 0.90% at 11,257 points.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Infosys, ONGC and Vedanta. On the other hand, the top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, Coal India and ITC.

The rise in the domestic benchmark indices was due to the strong buying interest in financial, information technology and metal stocks.