Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty end higher

May 16, 2019, 04:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended trading in a firm note.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 37,393.48 points rising 0.78% or 278 points. The NSE Nifty gained 100 points or 0.90% at 11,257 points.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Infosys, ONGC and Vedanta. On the other hand, the top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, Coal India and ITC.

The rise in the domestic benchmark indices was due to the strong buying interest in financial, information technology and metal stocks.

Tags

Related Articles

The most weird unusual Restaurants in the world: See them all

Jan 7, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for six-lane highway project worth Rs 2,820 crore

Jan 25, 2019, 07:09 am IST

Ekta Kapoor planning on an Indian version of this English Series?

May 4, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Forex Market: Indian rupee weakened against US dollar

May 9, 2019, 05:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close