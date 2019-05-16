Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

'Virus Movie': Actress Rima Kallingal faces cyber abuse

May 16, 2019
‘Virus’, the Malayalam movie based on the ‘Nipa Virus’ attack that faced Kerala will be released on June 7. The character posters of the film have been released by the makers. Rima Kallingal, who is also the producer of the movie portrays the role of ‘sister Lini’ who was martyred in the Nipa virus attack. Lini who treated the infected people later died after she got affected with the nipa virus.

But after the character poster was released the actress and the director of the film Aashiq Abu is facing a cyber attack from some people. They criticise her for doing the role.

Earlier Rima’s comment on Thrissur pooram has also ignited the wrath of some people.

Rima had said that Thrissur Pooram was only for men. She had wondered while both men and women attend such festivals in foreign countries, why can’t such thing happen in Kerala. She also asked what was the meaning of such festivals if there was no gender equality.

