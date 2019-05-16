WhatsApp no longer allows users to save profile pictures

WhatsApp is removing the ability to save profile photos. The latest change has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android devices. It is also a part of the WhatsApp Business beta for iPhone version 2.19.60.5. Separately, WhatsApp has updated its regular iPhone app with the feature to preview stickers directly in the Notification Centre. Users can also long-press a WhatsApp notification to see the received stickers in their full size. The new changes come days after WhatsApp was spotted developing a Night Mode to reduce eyestrain to some extent.

As first reported by a WhatsApp tipster who uses WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has removed the ability to save profile photos in the latest Android beta updates and WhatsApp Business for iPhone version 2.19.60.5. We were able to independently verify the change on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.143.

WhatsApp generally provides a sharing button once you view someone’s profile photo on your Android device. Tapping the sharing button brings the option to either save the profile photo to your gallery or share it through your social media channels. However, the new change essentially removes that sharing button — leaving no on-screen option to save profile photos.

Having said that, as pointed out by the tipster, users can still save profile photos of their contacts simply by using the screenshot capture feature of their devices. The new change is also not applicable to the display pictures of WhatsApp groups.