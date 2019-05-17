AIADMK hits out at Kamal Hassan says one should not “sow seeds of poison in politics.”

The AIADMK senior leader and the State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar hit out at the actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his recent controversial remark. The AIADMK senior leader has asserted that one should not “sow seeds of poison in politics.”

It is unfortunate that even in his films, he (Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder) had not said good things. Now after he entered politics, the moment he opens his mouth to talk, he utters something that is unacceptable,” Mr. Jayakumar said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at Vilachery in Madurai, the Minister said Kamal and even other politicians, should refrain from “sowing poisonous seeds in politics.” he added.

Jayakumar has emphasized that there was serial opposition to him as he had said the undesirable.

The senior leader has further said that people of the State have been living peacefully and no one should rupture it. “Not only Kamal Haasan but also others should not sow seeds of poison,” he advised. Those in public life should say good things in politics, the Minister said and added that it was for the court to decide on Kamal’s remark.