Asus launches ZenFone 6 with rotating camera in India : Price and Specs

Asus has unveiled the new ZenFone 6 smartphone at a press event in Spain. Set to be a successor to the company’s last year’s flagship ZenFone 5Z, the Asus ZenFone 6 is the company’s first smartphone with a rotating camera. In an effort to reduce bezels and provide an all-screen front, the company has opted for a flipping camera. There is a dual camera setup in the phone, which normally resides on the back, but rotates when needed to become a selfie shooter. Asus seems to be following in the footsteps of Samsung, which had also launched a rotating camera smartphone in the form of Galaxy A80 last month.

Unlike Samsung’s rotating camera implementation in Galaxy A80, which also required the camera to rise from its base position, Asus’ implementation is relatively simple. The motorised dual-camera setup present on the back of the Asus ZenFone 6 simply rotates vertically to face the user of the phone. Interestingly, Asus is also allowing the ZenFone 6 users to control the amount of rotation, so the users can stop the rotation midway to take photos at interesting angles. The company has also added fall-protection for the camera module, which will automatically retract the camera to its base position if the phone detects sudden movement – similar to how the OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-camera retracts.