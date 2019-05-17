Latest NewsNEWS

BIZZARE INCIDENT; Doctor steps out for smoking cigarette during surgery

May 17, 2019, 03:09 pm IST
The new reports have been surfaced in the case of the 24-year-old Dubai Women who had slipped into a coma due to medical negligence.

The news has been now reported that the surgeon has stepped out of the cosmic surgery to have a cigarette and a cup of coffee, reported by the leading Dubai newspaper.

Meanwhile time the patient has gone into a cardiac arrest.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced earlier that it has stopped the ‘First Med Day Surgery Centre Dubai’ from conducting any surgeries until the results of the investigation are complete.

The DHA has also banned the two doctors, involved in the botched surgery, from performing medical procedures.

The patient slipped into a coma and was paralyzed after a botched medical procedure led to cardiac arrest and brain damage.

