BJP will get less than 100 seats,says Mamata Banerjee

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, Mamata while campaigning in West Bengal on Thursday fired many salvos and said that the BJP will get less than 100 seats and accused them of ‘buying votes’.

The TMC’s chief remark came after PM Modi at a rally in Mathurapur exuded confidence in winning more than 300 seats. “This time the people of Bengal are going to fulfil an important responsibility, which will enable their ‘Sevak‘ (servant) to form a strong government. They are determined to help BJP in attaining the mark of 300 seats,” he had said.

With the Election Commission curtailing the campaigning time by invoking the Constitution’s Article 324 for the first time, canvassing ended at 10 pm on Thursday in nine parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal that will vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

The political parties re-scheduled and wound up big rallies, road shows, street corner meetings and last minute door-to-door contact with voters that had reached a peak over the past couple of days in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North constituencies.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the EC’s decisions to curtail election campaigning and remove two senior officers have been taken on the direction of the BJP, its President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also claimed that RSS people have been inducted into the Election Commission.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Chief Minister said, “Some emergency situation has arisen due to some directions of the Election Commission. I don’t consider these as EC’s decision. These have been taken as per the direction of the BJP, Modi and Amit Shah.”

“In the morning, Shah held a press conference in Delhi, where he threatened the Election Commission. “Is this a fallout of that?”, she asked.