Congress leader and ex-Kerala Minister Kadavoor Sivadasan passes away

The veteran Congress leader and the former state minister of Kerala Kadavoor Sivadasan have passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened on Friday morning. The same has been admitted to the hospital following the age-related ailments.

The veteran leader was a member of the former member of AK Antony and K Karunakaran-led governments in Kerala. He has held positions in the fields of excise, labor, power, and forest.

Kadavoor Sivadasan was one of the best administrators the state has ever had,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote on his Facebook page on Friday. “He was a leader who ignored his ailments while engaging in public work. He even recently inaugurated the election committee office of NK Premachandran, the UDF candidate in Kollam,” said Ramesh Chennithala.

According to the reports, the body will be kept at the Kollam District Congress Committee’s office from 10 am for the public to pay homage