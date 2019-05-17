Donald Trump announces new immigration system based on merit

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a new immigration plan that proposes changes to the way green cards are allotted. He aimed to upend decades of family-based immigration policy with a new approach that favours younger, “totally brilliant,” high-skilled workers and won’t compete for American jobs. This means dramatically reducing the number of family-based green cards and moving towards a points-based (“merit-based”) system that will reward, among other factors, education, skills and English language proficiency.

Trump said he wanted to provide a sharp contrast with Democrats. “We want immigrants coming in. We cherish the open door,” Trump said in a Rose Garden speech as Cabinet members and Republican lawmakers filled the front rows. Trump said his new system, with points given for those with advanced degrees, job offers and other attributes, will make it exactly “clear what standards we ask you to achieve.”

Nowadays, “we discriminate against genius,” he said, using a softer tone than his usual fiery campaign rallies. “We discriminate against brilliance. We won’t anymore once we get this passed.”

Trump also announced that there would be a new “Build America” visa – details of which were not provided. His speech made references to foreign workers displacing low income Americans’ jobs and highly valuable graduates leaving America to start companies in their own countries because they could not get a visa in America.

People given Green Cards on humanitarian and diversity grounds will now only constitute 10% of all Green Card recipients, according to a handout given to the press at the end of the Rose Garden event. Currently, the diversity lottery offers 50,000 green cards to under-represented groups each year.