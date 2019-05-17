ED questions former Chanda Kochhar for fifth consecutive day in connection with Rs 1,875-crore Videocon loan case.

The ED has now questioned the former ICCI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for a fifth consecutive day on Friday in connection with the Rs 1,875-crore Videocon loan case.

The reports assert that the family has come in the ED Headquarters in south Delhi’s Khan Market area around 11 a.m. They came with new sets of documents.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of an Rs 1,875-crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

A large portion of the Rs 40,000 crore loan to the Videocon group remained unpaid at the end of 2017, and the bank proceeded to declare Rs 2,810 crore of this loan as a non-performing asset (NPA).

It was in March that the ED has questioned the Kochhar family and office residents along with the Dhoot