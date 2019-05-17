“I will make a better prime minister than Narendra Modi”,says Mayawati

For the first time ever, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has openly expressed her will to become the prime minister of the country, saying that Narendra Modi was unfit for the top job, while she was a perfect fit as far as the development is concerned.

“As far as development goes, Bahujan Samaj Party has managed to change the face of UP. Lucknow was beautified to a great extent. On the basis of all this work, it can be assumed that for the welfare of people and the country, BSP national president is fit and in comparison with her, Narendra Modi is unfit,” Mayawati said in a statement.

Terming Modi’s legacy as Gujarat chief minister a “black mark” on the country’s history, Mayawati praised her work as the CM of Uttar Pradesh. She said that while her stint as the chief minister was lesser than that of Modi, her image was clean and pro-people.

“PM Modi has been CM of Gujarat for a longer time than me but his legacy is such that it is a black spot not only on himself but also on the BJP and a burden on the communal history of the country,” she said.

The BSP chief also hit back at the prime minister for calling her “daulet ki beti” and said that the entire country knows that most of the corrupt people belonged to the BJP.

“The entire country knows that most of the corrupt people who have benami properties are associated with BJP,” she said, adding that Modi’s remarks against her reflected his anti-Dalit attitude.

This was the first time the BSP chief had pitched for the top job. Earlier, several Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar had landed their support for her. Yadav, her ally in Uttar Pradesh, had said that he would be happy to see Mayawati as the prime minister of the country.