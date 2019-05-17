Latest NewsSports

Italian Open Tennis: Roger Federer out of quarters with a leg injury

May 17, 2019, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

In tennis, the world number three Roger Federer pulled out of the Italian Open Tennis before his quarter-final match with a right leg injury.

Roger Federer, a four-time finalist at the Italian Open, had been due to meet Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

Following his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, the 20-times Grand Slam champion won his 100th career singles title in Dubai and added another crown in Miami.

Federer, bidding for only the second French Open title of his career, will look to regain fitness ahead of the tournament starting in Paris on May 26.

Tags

Related Articles

Two Reserve Guard jawans were killed and five injured in Maoists attack

Apr 9, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

How Rahul Gandhi 1.0 transformed to Rahul Gandhi 2.0

Dec 18, 2017, 07:54 am IST

Indian student shot at in Chicago: Family seeks Union Minister Sushma Swaraj’s help

Dec 11, 2017, 07:27 am IST

BJP Sends a Shocker to CPI(M). Communist Leader’s Grandson in BJP’s Protest

Oct 30, 2018, 11:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close