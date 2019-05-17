Italian Open Tennis: Roger Federer out of quarters with a leg injury

In tennis, the world number three Roger Federer pulled out of the Italian Open Tennis before his quarter-final match with a right leg injury.

Roger Federer, a four-time finalist at the Italian Open, had been due to meet Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

Following his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, the 20-times Grand Slam champion won his 100th career singles title in Dubai and added another crown in Miami.

Federer, bidding for only the second French Open title of his career, will look to regain fitness ahead of the tournament starting in Paris on May 26.