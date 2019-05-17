Nikhila Vimal to play the female lead in Karthi’s new film

Jyothika and her brother-in-law Karthi are sharing screen space for the first time together in Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph’s new film. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in the last week of April.

Nikila Vimal is playing the female lead in the film. Karthi has announced this. The lead actor announced that Nikila Vimal has joined the sets of the film, in Ooty.

Nikhila Vimal is fresh from the success of Malayalam films like ‘Njan Prakashan’ and the more recent ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’. She has earlier acted in Tamil films like ‘Vetrivel’, ‘Kidaari’ and ‘Panjumittai’.

Jyothika is playing a prominent role in the movie as Karthi’s sister. Veteran actor Sathyaraj is playing the duo’s father. Anson Paul, Hareesh Peradi, Seetha and Ilavarasu are also part of the supporting cast. Ratsasan fame Ammu Abhirami and Seetha will be seen in supporting roles in this movie. which has music by Govind Vasantha and RD Rajasekhar’s cinematography.

This upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial is said to be a family oriented thriller. Parallel Minds is producing the film and it will be presented by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.